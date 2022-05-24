The baby and toddler retailer Mamas and Papas has announced it is to open an outlet in Peterborough.

The high street brand has begun a recruitment campaign as it looks to hire 200 staff for a number of new concessions across the UK.

The location of its new Peterborough concession has not been announced but the move is being carried through its partnership with fashion giant Next, which has a store at the Serpentine Green shopping centre in Hampton.

The company, which designs and makes travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing, is also opening concessions in Maidstone, Chelmsford, Crawley, Oxford, Ipswich, Cheltenham and Poole.

Mamas & Papas, which already operates 14 concessions, said the openings were part of its post-pandemic bricks and mortar expansion drive, which could include additional concessions with other strategically-aligned retailers.

In a trading update, the retailer announced sales to the end of March were up 36 per cent on the previous year, supported by new openings, new product launches and a better online presence.

Nathan Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “The pandemic showed us just how much our customers missed visiting our stores.

"Whilst we adapted with virtual services and served our customers online, there’s simply no substitute for the quality and depth of experience you can create with bricks and mortar.