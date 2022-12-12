A national award success is pointing the way ahead for a sign maker in Peterborough.

Paul Robinson, owner of signage specialists, Fastsigns Peterborough, for the last three years, has just been named Franchisee of the Year, by the national organisation Fastsigns UK.

It recognises Mr Robinson’s work to change the culture in his centre, ensuring his staff feel empowered and creating an environment that recognises and seizes opportunity.

Paul Robinson, owner of Fastsigns Peterborough, with his award.

Mr Robinson said: “This recognition is the sum of all our hard work over the last 12 months, and beyond.

"While this is, to a certain extent, a personal accolade, it is testament to the entire team’s dedication, vision, and determination.

"There is no doubt that the last three years have been challenging for us all, but each of them has pushed through to deliver some of our most exciting projects to date, pleasing so many of our clients with their ingenuity and creativity.

“It goes without saying, this achievement couldn’t have been accomplished without our valued customers, for whom we are honoured to work with.

He added: “Supporting their local businesses with branding and marketing at a time with so much business insecurity has been a privilege and I’m grateful for the relationships we have forged over the years.”

John Davies, managing director at Fastsigns UK, said: “Like many businesses, including those from within our network, they have overcome so many challenges these last few years but Paul’s driven and positive character has seen the business flourish.”