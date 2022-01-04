Award success for fast selling Peterborough sales manager

Dave Thomas, regional sales manager at FASTSIGNS Peterborough with Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at FASTSIGNS based in the Dallas HQ, who presented the award.

Dave Thomas, regional sales manager at Fastsigns Peterborough, was named the Sales Professional Newcomer of the Year at the Fastsigns UK convention and awards ceremony.

The convention rewards the franchise network’s successes over the past 12 months.

An industry veteran, Mr Thomas, who joined Fastsigns this year, won the award after bringing in 35 per cent more sales orders than his nearest competitor in just eight months, and for expanding the centre’s network of local businesses. Paul Robinson, managing director at Fastsigns Peterborough, said: “Thanks to Dave, we’ve helped more businesses and we’re thrilled that he’s been recognised for his work We’ve had a really exciting year which has seen us relocate to Vision Park in Hampton and take on new staff, including Dave.”

“Winning this award shows that we’re moving in the right direction, and is testament to how much talent we have in our workforce.”

John Davies, managing director at Fastsigns UK, said: “The determination of our team never fails to impress me.

“After navigating the difficulties of Covid-19, every franchise has emerged stronger than ever.

“They’ve been there as industries have reopened again, helping them to realise lots of exciting marketing projects.

“Our sales staff are a crucial connection between each centre and local enterprises, and with Dave’s proven industry experience, he’s a valued addition to the team.

“After such an impressive start, we look forward to seeing how he develops with us in the future.”