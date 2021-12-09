Peterborough signage firm points right way to success

Paul Robinson, owner of Fastsigns Peterborough.

Fastsigns, which has just moved to a new base in Phorpes Close, in Hampton, and provides a range of products such as large exterior building signs, directional signs, exhibition stands and promotional goods, has announced a number of appointments.

The business, which has just been bought by managing director Paul Robinson, has strengthened its team with the recruitment of Dave Thomas as regional sales manager, Gabriela Chandler as marketing manager and Martin Paluga as production operative.

Mr Robinson, who has 40 years’ experience in the signage industry and has just bought the remaining 50 per cent of the business, said: “Last year was incredibly challenging.

“But I’m delighted to see just how Fastsigns Peterborough has adapted to and embraced the challenges.

“Not only have we been able to move premises, helping us access better transport routes to meet future demand, we’ve also grown our team.

“Over the past 12 months, the centre has gone from strength to strength, with the team working on a range of projects from across the region.

“Our success is down to our well-established global brand, as well as good forward-planning.