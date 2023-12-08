Accolade is for work in the community

​A taxi firm in Peterborough is celebrating after winning a national award for going the extra mile for the community.

​The Goldstar Diamond Cabs, based in Fengate, has just been named winner of the Community Award at the Taxi Summit Awards.

Tariq Iqbal, spokesman for the taxi firm, which has 280 staff, said: “We are thrilled to win the award.

Andzela Smirenenko, accounts manager for Goldstar Diamond Cars, with their community award from Taxi Summit Awards

"It is fantastic and means so much to us.

"We were not even aware that we had been nominated for the awards as nominations are made by customers.

"It is heart-warming that people do recognise and appreciate what we do.

"And it is a real motivational force for our drivers.”

The Taxi Summit Awards celebrate the achievements of leading industry fleets and suppliers. ‍

It aims to recognise the firms’ hard work which drives the industry forward.

Goldstar Diamond Cabs was created more than 25 years ago and is a family-owned business that has enjoyed a lot of growth over the years.

Mr Iqbal said: “We were up against a lot of strong competition.

"The award recognises the work we did in the community.

"For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic we did a lot of work for hospitals and care homes offering free journeys for patients to get to hospital appointments.

"We also offered free trips for NHS staff at Christmas and New Year’s Day.

He said: “And we offered elderly people to pick up their shopping for them.