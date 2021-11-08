Auditors to examine safeguarding at Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral

Two auditors from the Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE) to undertake a three-day independent audit of the cathedral’s safeguarding arrangements. Every cathedral in the country is being audited and many of the reports have already been published.

During their visit the two auditors will be looking at safeguarding files, policies and training and also meeting with a number of people connected to the Cathedral. These will include members of Chapter, the Dean, the Safeguarding Team and a range of others.

Due to Covid restrictions the auditors will not be meeting large numbers of staff, volunteers and members of the congregation in person, but instead have invited all those involved to complete a confidential online survey, making sure that a wide range of views can be taken into account.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We very much welcome the independence that the SCIE auditors will bring to this process. The safeguarding of children, young people and vulnerable adults is of the utmost importance to the way we work at the Cathedral and we look forward to any advice they offer in their report about how we can further improve in this area.”

The welfare of children or of adults at risk of abuse is of paramount importance. Anyone wishing to give information or make disclosures of church-related abuse is invited to make direct contact with the Cathedral’s Safeguarding Officers, Canon Tim Alban Jones or Tim Hitch. Their contact details are here: www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/home/safeguarding.aspx#contacts . Alternatively, you can contact the Peterborough Diocesan Safeguarding Adviser, Bev Huff, on 01733 887040 or 887041.

It is recognised that this option may not feel safe for those with a lived experience of abuse from within the church. Instead, Safe Spaces is available. This is a free and independent support service providing confidential, personal and safe space for anyone who has been abused by someone in the church or as a result of their relationship with the Church of England. They can be contacted by telephone: 0300 303 1056 or via email: [email protected]