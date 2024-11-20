Association marks 52 years of community empowerment, inclusivity and growth in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds attended the certificate presentation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dedicated local community association in Peterborough has celebrated 52 years of supporting residents and promoting inclusivity.

Gladstone District Community Association (GLADCA) members held a celebration at the Salvation Army recently, marking its 52nd Annual General Meeting by presenting certificates to attendees of English language and IT courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 300 participants, the event featured guest speakers, including Sughra Ahmed, of the Peterborough Cultural Alliance, Julia Bates - Chief Curriculum Officer at Inspire Education Group (IEG), and Adrian Chapman from Peterborough City Council.

GLADCA's 52nd year celebration.

A spokesperson for the association said: “Since the 1970s, GLADCA has evolved into a vital ‘one-stop shop’ for Peterborough residents, offering services like health, education, immigration support, and diversity events.

“At the event, Yasmin Ilahi, Co-director/Manager, emphasised GLADCA's holistic approach to addressing community needs, fostering wellbeing, and promoting inclusivity. She noted that many learners progress to higher education, secure jobs, and advocate for their communities.

“Director Mohammad Choudhary highlighted GLADCA's inaugural cricket tournament, which aimed to unite diverse communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “GLADCA’s mission also includes guiding residents on legal pathways and responsibilities. Proud of its grassroots impact, GLADCA aims to expand its services and continue transforming lives across the community.”