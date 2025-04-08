ARU Peterborough's £32 million The Lab wins prestigious Pineapples award nine months after completion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award success comes nine months after completion

ARU Peterborough's new £32 million The Lab has won a prestigious national design award just nine months after its completion.

The Lab, which is the third phase of ARU Peterborough, in Bishop's Road, and is designed to be accessible to the public, has won the Best Building category at the Pineapples awards 2025.

The award judges stated: “This building should be highlighted for the palpable impact that a facility can have in Peterborough.

ARU Peterborough's The Lab which has just won a Pineapples award for 'best building'. Inset, ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton

"It is a real beacon for its placemaking and wider social impact.

They added: “What really lifted it above the other projects was this impact which highlights the civic role that a university can have.

"The public spaces created are really versatile and adaptable for different uses.

"As the university campus develops this building will sit at its heart.”

The Lab features engineering workshops, a microbiology lab, a tissue culture lab, teaching spaces, and the Living Lab, which has been specifically designed for public engagement events, talks, and exhibitions.

Its timber building meets high environmental standards, earning an Excellent rating from BREEAM, the leading global standard for building sustainability.

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “This is a special award for us as it recognises projects that make a positive impact on places and people, celebrating buildings that are welcoming and transformative for their communities.

He said: “I extend my gratitude to everyone who has supported the University, including our staff team, students, Governors, industry partners and the wider community.

"We are immensely thankful to our brilliant partners for their invaluable contributions, Anglia Ruskin University, Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.”

The award is one of a number given to ARU Peterborough which began teaching its first students in September 2022.

Other awards include a Gold for the quality of its education in the Teaching Excellence Framework, which is a UK-wide review of university teaching standards.

ARU Peterborough was also named Times Higher Education University of the Year 2023, and University of the Year at the Social Mobility Awards in October 2023.