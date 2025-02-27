ARU Peterborough's new The Lab is shortlisted for prestigious Pineapples Award

Accolade comes three months after opening

​Peterborough university’s newly opened Living Lab has been shortlisted for a national design award.​

ARU Peterborough’s new building, called The Lab, has been shortlisted in the Best Building category at the Pineapples Awards 2025.

The Lab, which opened last December, is the third building at the city’s rapidly growing £32 million university off Bishop’s Road.

The new built The Lab at ARU Peterborough is in line for a national award

The Pineapples Awards recognise projects that make a positive impact on places and people and celebrate buildings that are welcoming rather than simply looking good.

Award winners receive a golden pineapple trophy, with the pineapple historically being a symbol of welcome in UK architecture.

The Lab, which was designed by Cambridge-based MCW architects and built by Morgan Sindall Construction, features engineering workshops, a microbiology lab, a tissue culture lab, teaching spaces, and the Living Lab, which has been specifically designed for public engagement events, talks, and exhibitions.

The timber building also meets high environmental standards, earning an Excellent rating from BREEAM, the leading global standard for building sustainability. During its construction, over 258 tonnes of CO2 emissions were saved.

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “The University is already receiving national attention for our impact in improving access to education and raising skills levels in the region, and we’re thrilled that our fabulous buildings are also being recognised.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure ARU Peterborough is a wonderful place to study, work, and visit.

"Our campus is open and accessible to the community, and this Pineapples Award nomination is testament to that. I encourage anyone who hasn’t already visited ARU Peterborough to come and explore for themselves.”

Lien Geens, Associate Director of MCW architects, said: “The most rewarding part of being an architect is seeing your buildings being used and loved by so many people.

"The double-height Living Lab at ARU Peterborough was designed as a golden beacon for the campus – a space where students, as well as the community, can come together for lectures, events, and exhibitions.

“The Lab’s open and transparent nature reflects the commitment to creating a welcoming building that has a positive impact on both places and people.

"This Pineapples Award shortlisting is thanks to the shared vision of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Peterborough City Council, and ARU, and we're incredibly proud to be a part of it.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “This nomination is a fantastic recognition of the ambition behind ARU Peterborough and the impact it’s already having on our region.

“The Lab is more than just a building – it’s a gateway to opportunity, innovation, and community engagement. Investing in education and skills is vital for our region’s future, and seeing ARU Peterborough’s campus being nationally celebrated shows we’re on the right track.”

The golden pineapples will be announced in April.