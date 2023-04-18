Peterborough's new university has just won a national award as the higher education sector’s ‘impact initiative’ of the year.

The £30 million ARU Peterborough, which opened to students last September, was praised for being a ‘striking building’ constructed on time and within budget despite the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenging international issues.

The University Impact Initiative of the Year title was presented at the Association of University Directors of Estates (AUDE) awards.

Student nurses in ARU Peterborough's medical facility.

ARU Peterborough saw off competition from 15 shortlisted projects but judges were impressed that Peterborough’s 40-year ambition for a new university had been fulfilled through partnership, innovation, and creativity.

They stated: “The new model is reflected across the design of the building, the campus culture, and civic leadership role.

"Designed from the ground up to address the need for a higher-skilled workforce across the region, the campus has already delivered impressive feedback from students, staff and the community.

"The University, Combined Authority and Peterborough City Council, as the local delivery partners, have demonstrated the ability to collaborate for rapid project delivery.

Students in the coffee bar at ARU Peterborough.

They add: “The project retained a rapid pace and has delivered a striking building on time and within budget.

"The first phase is already helping to accelerate the renaissance of Peterborough as a knowledge-intensive university city and increasing civic pride.

"It provides a tangible example of a new model of . a pilot for ace-based innovation in left-behind cities, that could be adopted and adapted nationally.

Afterwards, Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “We are thrilled that ARU Peterborough has won this award ahead of such strong competition from across the UK.

"It was a privilege to learn about the innovative work being done across the sector.

“Right from the start, we wanted ARU Peterborough to do things differently, to focus on equipping our students with the skills that will meet the needs of employers and industry.

"We are already having a lasting impact on the city and region. I am delighted that this has been recognised.”

ARU Peterborough is a partnership of Anglia Ruskin University, Peterborough City Council and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The buildings have been specifically designed to ensure that students are equipped with the skills required to build a higher-skilled workforce across the region.

ARU Peterborough offers courses to undergraduate and postgraduate students based at University House, including international students, as well as students learning online. The university also runs an array of short courses aimed at supporting businesses.