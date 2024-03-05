ARU Peterborough issues invitation to join celebration for International Women's Day
An invitation has gone out to city residents to join a celebration of International Women’s Day to be held at Peterborough’s university.
The event will take place at ARU Peterborough’s Bishop’s Road campus tomorrow (March 6) from 4pm to 6.30pm.
The theme of the celebration will be support for women in the workplace and beyond.
The event will include keynote speeches from Professor Abi Hunt, who is the founder and owner of Abi Hunt Consulting and a part time Professor of Practice at the University of Nottingham, the Adjunct Professor at Harlaxton College, part time Associate Professor at The University of Lincoln and also director of the Enabled Archaeology Foundation.
She will be joined by Professor Nicola Padfield, a professor of Criminal and Penal Justice at the University of Cambridge, and Life and Honourable Fellow of Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge.
The speeches will be followed by a questions and answers session and refreshments and the chance to network.
A university spokesperson said: “ARU Peterborough invites you to join us for International Women’s Day to celebrate women’s achievements, and to work together to inspire inclusion and to forge a better and more inclusive world for women.
"Come along with friends and family, as we work together to drive change and create a more inclusive world.
"Join us in solidarity as we support and advance women.
"Make International Women’s Day your day of celebration, inspiration, empowerment and community to #InspireInclusion”
To register your attendance visit the events page here