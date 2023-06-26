Mayor pays tribute to ‘commitment and sacrifice’ of soliders, sailors and aircrews

Hundreds of people turned out in Peterborough to take part in a celebration of the nation’s Armed Forces.

A colourful array of stalls, displays and acts were assembled in Cathedral Square to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Attractions included live music from the D Day Darlings, Miss Lily Lovejoy and Major Swing & Kitty to name a few.

There were also displays of military vehicles and stands organised by local cadet forces.

The event seeks to recognise the nation’s past and present Armed Forces’ personnel and their families, and to show support from the community and from businesses.

The city’s celebration was organised by Peterborough City Council with support from Armed Forces organisations, charities and businesses, led by the organising committee. The main sponsor was Barnack Estates, of Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

It is the first time Armed Forces Day has been celebrated since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Welcoming everyone to the event, Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Nick Sandford, told the public: “This is a chance to show your support for the servicemen and women who make up the Armed Forces community whether it be currently those who are serving, service families, veterans, and cadets.

“Their solid commitment and noble sacrifice continue to ensure our freedom and security.

"We must pay tribute to our serving military personnel in the UK and deployed in various locations across the World.

Although Armed Forces Day is primarily about supporting the much respected armed forces of the UK, we should also remember the armed forces of our allies in NATO.

"In particular, I would like to mention the visiting forces of the United States of America, who have hundreds of personnel stationed in Cambridgeshire and work hard to combat threats to our collective security.

He added: “Let’s remember also the armed forces of Ukraine and pay tribute to their courage and persistence in driving out the foreign invaders from their country and in defending the principles of human rights and democracy that we all share with them.”

Afterwards, Rob Facer, chairman of Barnack Estates, said: “It was a brilliant celebration.

"It all went extremely well and brought lots of people through the city centre.”

