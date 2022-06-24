The Armed Forces Day parade in 2019

A parade to mark Armed Forces Day will be held in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square tomorrow (Saturday)

The parade will begin from outside Town Hall at 9.40am and the units will parade on to the Cathedral Square to arrive prior to 10am.

Earlier this week a flag raising ceremony was held outside the Town Hall.

Tomorrow, the Mayor’s civic procession will leave the Town Hall and arrive at Cathedral Square for the opening speech at 10am. The Mayor, Deputy Lieutenant, Military representatives and the Peterborough City Council Armed Forces Champion will be in attendance.

Mayor of the City of Peterborough, Cllr Alan Dowson urged people to attend the event, and said: “Following from our ‘Fly the Flag’ ceremony, the military parade held on Armed Forces Day gives us a chance to show our continued support and respect to the Armed Forces community. I’m looking forward to the event and would urge the public to come and watch.”

The council's Armed Forces champion, Cllr John Fox said: “I would encourage everyone to come and watch the parade to honour the great dedication and commitment those serving and retired from our Armed Forces have given. The parade is the perfect way to honour and mark Armed Forces Day.”