Peterborough celebrated annual Armed Forces Day with a parade in the city this weekend.

The parade started outside Town Hall at 9.40am and the units paraded on to the Cathedral Square on Saturday (June 25).

There was also representation from local reserve and regular units (158 RLC and RAF Wittering), veterans and the band of the Royal Anglian Regiment.

Armed Forces Day presents an opportunity to show support to the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from actively serving personnel to their families, veterans and cadets.

Along with the parade itself, there were also several military and cadet linked stalls on Cathedral Square so those interested could get involved and see what the services could to offer.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best photos from the day.

1. Armed Forces Day Armed Forces Day parade in the city centre Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Armed Forces Day Armed Forces Day parade in the city centre Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Armed Forces Day Third Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment band leading the Armed Forces Day parade in the city centre Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Armed Forces Day Armed Forces Day parade in the city centre Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales