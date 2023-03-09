Snow which has settled in some parts of Peterborough looks as if it will be short-lived as heavy rain is forecast for the rest of Thursday (March 9).

The Met Office has removed its yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the region, which was previously active earlier in the week.

It comes as an arctic blast continues to sweep its way through the UK, with milder, more moist air, interacting with cold air from the north causing snowfall and wintry showers.

Snow in Peterborough city centre

A Met Office amber weather warning is still in place for central and northern England.

In Peterborough, heavy rain if forecast this afternoon and overnight, with highs of three degrees.

