The Met Office forecasts snow in Peterborough for the rest of the day

Snow is being forecasted for the rest of the day as an arctic blast continues to sweep through the UK.

Snow fell in Peterborough this morning and The Met Office is now forecasting snowfall in the city for the rest of Wednesday (March 8).

It has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice today, which may cause travel disruption during the day and into Thursday (March 9) morning.

The Met Office warns of possible delays on the roads and to bus and train services – with potential cancellations.

The yellow weather warning is set to be in place tomorrow, and is expected to come to an end on Friday (March 10).

National Highways has also issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North East, North West and Midlands Regions between 9am on Thursday until 8am on Friday.

Road users are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.

Peterborough City Council has launched its severe weather emergency provision (SWEP) to help support homeless and rough sleepers overnight.