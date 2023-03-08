Arctic blast: Snow falls in Peterborough this morning - as UK braces for bitter conditions
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in Peterborough
Snow fell in Peterborough this morning (Wednesday, March 8) as an arctic blast continues to sweep across the UK this week.
Light snow fell across the city, with the Met Office forecasting snowfall until 2pm today.
More snow is expected to fall from 6pm today and overnight, continuing through to tomorrow (Thursday, March 9).
The Met Office’s yellow snow and ice weather warning is expected to end on Friday (March 10).
A level three cold alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency for the whole of England.
Overnight temperatures plummeted to -15.2C in Kinbrace, Scotland – making it the UK's coldest March night since 2010.
Peterborough City Council has launched its severe weather emergency provision (SWEP) to help support homeless and rough sleepers during freezing overnight temperatures.
SWEP is activated when night-time temperatures drop below zero, and provides temporary accommodation to people sleeping rough.