Snow fell in Peterborough this morning (Wednesday, March 8) as an arctic blast continues to sweep across the UK this week.

Light snow fell across the city, with the Met Office forecasting snowfall until 2pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More snow is expected to fall from 6pm today and overnight, continuing through to tomorrow (Thursday, March 9).

Arctic blast UK: Snow falls in Peterborough this morning

The Met Office’s yellow snow and ice weather warning is expected to end on Friday (March 10).

A level three cold alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency for the whole of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight temperatures plummeted to -15.2C in Kinbrace, Scotland – making it the UK's coldest March night since 2010.

Peterborough City Council has launched its severe weather emergency provision (SWEP) to help support homeless and rough sleepers during freezing overnight temperatures.