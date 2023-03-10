Arctic blast: Snow and wintry conditions coming to an end as warmer weather forecast for Peterborough over the weekend
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Peterborough on Friday (March 10) – but temperatures are set to rise to 14C by Sunday (March 12)
After a week of snow and wintry conditions, the weather is forecast to improve in Peterborough over the weekend.
The Met Office issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Peterborough on Friday (March 10), bringing to a close a working week of wintry March weather caused by an arctic blast which has swept across the UK.
However, The Met Office is now forecasting warmer weather going into the weekend, with temperatures set to rise to up to 14C in Peterborough on Sunday (March 12).
Sunny intervals are forecast on Friday afternoon and into the evening.
Temperatures are set to plummet to -3C overnight, but will gradually rise to reach highs of 6C on Saturday, before a cloudy but warmer day on Sunday, with highs of 14C.