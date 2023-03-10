Arctic blast: Snow and wintery conditions coming to an end as warmer weather forecast for Peterborough over the weekend

After a week of snow and wintry conditions, the weather is forecast to improve in Peterborough over the weekend.

The Met Office issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Peterborough on Friday (March 10), bringing to a close a working week of wintry March weather caused by an arctic blast which has swept across the UK.

However, The Met Office is now forecasting warmer weather going into the weekend, with temperatures set to rise to up to 14C in Peterborough on Sunday (March 12).

Sunny intervals are forecast on Friday afternoon and into the evening.