Did you fall for our whimsical 'Lemon Drizzle' April Fool's Day prank?

Were you left puzzled by our tales of a ‘Kingsgate’ name change for the Queensgate Shopping Centre and a downpour of ‘Lemon Drizzle’ rain?

If you were left feeling that the name Kingsgate was a noble gesture to our new monarch or refreshed by the thought of lemon tasting rain, the please accept our apologies - it was all meant in the spirit of the day – April Fools’ Day.

That said, if you did head out with your brolly and get a shot of sticking your tongue out to get a taste of the ‘Drizzle’ then please do get in touch.