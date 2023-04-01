April Fools’ Day 2023: Kingsgate name change and lemon drizzle
Explaining those head-scratching tall tales
Were you left puzzled by our tales of a ‘Kingsgate’ name change for the Queensgate Shopping Centre and a downpour of ‘Lemon Drizzle’ rain?
If you were left feeling that the name Kingsgate was a noble gesture to our new monarch or refreshed by the thought of lemon tasting rain, the please accept our apologies - it was all meant in the spirit of the day – April Fools’ Day.
That said, if you did head out with your brolly and get a shot of sticking your tongue out to get a taste of the ‘Drizzle’ then please do get in touch.
Did you play any epic April Fools pranks of your own? Did you instigate a whopper of a jape that gave you bragging rights over your unfortunate ‘victim(s)’ for the whole day? Again, we’d love to hear about it if you did, so tell us all about it by dropping us a line at [email protected]