Approval given to controversial 93 homes plans in Fenland

Formal approval given to controversial plans to build over 90 homes on edge of town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal approval has been given to controversial plans to build 93 new homes on Wenny Meadow in Chatteris.

Councillors at Fenland District Council agreed nearly two years ago to approve the development, but official permission has only now been given after the agreement of conditions and financial contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been opposition to the plans

The 93 homes are proposed to include four five-bedroom houses, 25 four-bedroom houses, 40 three-bedroom houses, 20 two-bedroom houses, and four one-bedroom flats.

The homes are proposed to be part of a wider development to the east of the town of around 350 homes.

In the planning documents submitted to the district council, the developer said: “The development will provide a large amount of public open space incorporating a [play area], ecological benefits including the creation of new habitat, as well as economic benefits including increases in local expenditure and support for jobs both directly and indirectly through the proposed development.”

However, the project was met with backlash from people in Chatteris, with 551 formal objections lodged against the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors raised concerns about the loss of Wenny Meadow and argued it should not be built on.

“There should be no development on the site and it should remain public open space"

One objector said: “I am appalled at the proposal to develop on Wenny Meadow.

“As a resident of over 40 years this area has been used after school by kids, myself included, by dog walkers and for general recreation.

“There should be no development on the site and it should remain public open space, as it has been for over 40 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another objector added: “We are taught at school to look after and protect our environment.

“Whilst we need housing, I understand that there is enough land for houses in Chatteris over the next few years.

“Why would the council let a meadow of significant ecological merit be dug up for housing.

“We can build anywhere, on that of any ecological value, so why build on the protected or precious land.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections were also submitted from a number of children in the town, who said they did not want to see the land built on.

“Without [Wenny Meadow] there would be no place for the animals to live, and no calm, peaceful places to go on bike rides and meet friends.”

One 12-year-old from Cromwell Community College said: “Without [Wenny Meadow] there would be no place for the animals to live, and no calm, peaceful places to go on bike rides and meet friends.”

A four-year-old from a Rainbows group in the area said they like to run around Wenny Meadows and climb trees, as well as listening to the birds.

They said if the land is built on they “won’t have this space to be safe and free and the animals won’t be able to live there”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was recommended for approval by planning officers, who said: “By providing a new community with accessible open and green space, in a high-quality environment, with easy access to local services, the scheme will make a valuable contribution to improving the overall health of the local community.”

When the application was considered by councillors on July 4, 2023, they ultimately agreed to approve the plans, subject to the agreement of conditions and financial contributions.

An update report published by the district council in April recognised that a “significant amount of time” had passed since that planning committee meeting.

It said amendments to some conditions had been made and that financial contributions from the developer towards services in the town had now been agreed.

Officers said they still recommended that the plans should be approved and the district council has now agreed to formally grant planning permission for the development.