​A move to install two primer and spray booths at Peterborough Showground has been given the green light.

An application under the building controls regulation to install primer and spray booths with the associated fitting out necessary has been accepted by Peterborough City Council.

The booths are part of plans for a car storage and distribution business at the 19 hectare Showground that also includes car preparation and maintenance works and which is already in operation.

The East of England Showground in Peterborough

Showground operator AEPG submitted a retrospective planning application for the storage and distribution use to the council in March.

However, the application, which seeks a temporary change of use of the Showground for five years, has still to be decided by the council’s planners.

A spokesperson for the Showground said: “We continue to work closely with the Peterborough City Council Planning Officer who is working on this temporary change of use application, which includes the erection of two paint booths/ovens.

She added: “We remain committed to providing all necessary information for a successful conclusion of the application.”

The care storage depot is used by logistics giant DPD and provides revenue for the Showground following the decision to end spectator events at the venue ahead of the start of work on a 1,500 homes and £50 million leisure village development on the site.