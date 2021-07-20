Appeal to find funds to help Peterborough’s struggling ice cream sellers

Ice cream. SUS-210326-153625001

The city’s small army of ice cream van operators say their businesses have suffered since the start of the pandemic last year.

Now Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is urging council leaders to examine if support from various Covid-19 funding grants is available or if some part of licence fees can be waived.

In a letter to Gillian Beasley, the council chief executive, Mr Bristow states: “I would be grateful if you could see whether any support might be given to ice cream van owners from any of the discretionary funding or Additional Restrictions Grant funding that has been made available to the Council.

“The traders have also told me about the fees that they pay to the Council as licence holders.

“I was hoping that due to the particularly difficult trading conditions that some accommodation could be made with them, and I would be happy to meet with the responsible officer about this to ensure we can keep Peterborough’s ice cream vans on the road.”

Mr Bristow adds: “Sadly, ice cream van operators largely missed their trading season last year due to the impact of lockdown and have missed at least part of the season this year.

“Other factors associated with the pandemic, such as spaced out school closure times, are also having an impact on their trade.

“As their trading period is already highly influenced by the seasons and weather, their overall income has seen a dramatic reduction.

“The traders have told me that so far they have not been provided any financial assistance.”