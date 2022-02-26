Appeal launched to find former Royal Navy radio operator from Peterborough ahead of reunion

Garry is trying to find Ian, who is third from the right on the front row

Garry Fraser said he was trying to find Ian R Blows ahead of the event.

Mr Fraser said Ian joined the Royal Navy in October 1972 and would now be 64 - 65 years old.

He said he believed Ian had a brother called David.

Ian joined HMS Ganges in October 1972.

The HMS Ganges Association annual reunion is to held at Warners Gunton Hall Holiday Village near Lowestoft on April 22-25.

HMS Ganges was a training ship and later a ‘stone frigate’ of the Royal Navy.

HMS Ganges was established as a boys’ training establishment in 1865, and was based aboard a number of hulks before moving ashore.

She was based alternately in Falmouth, Harwich (from 1899) and Shotley (from 1905).

HMS Ganges remained in service at RNTE Shotley until October 1976.