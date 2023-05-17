A sight loss charity is urging residents in Whittlesey to consider taking in trainee guide dogs on a temporary basis.

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, known as Guide Dogs, says it needs ‘Volunteer Fosterers’ to provide temporary homes for the charity’s dogs on evenings and weekends.

Potential fosterers in Whittlesey would need to either work from home or be at home for parts of the day during the week, enabling the dog they are looking after to be collected for training sessions. The dogs in question would be completing the latter stages of their guide dog training.

Volunteer Fosterers usually care for dogs that are between 14-24 months of age. All costs involved with the animals’ care will be covered by the charity.

Anika Halward, operations manager for Guide Dogs in the area, explained how the fostering set up works:

“Becoming a Volunteer Fosterer for Guide Dogs gives you the opportunity to have a dog living with you, without having to worry about the costs involved or the full-time commitment of having a pet dog,” she said.

“During the week, the trainee guide dog you look after would be collected from your home by one of our specialist trainers for their guide dog training sessions.

“On weekends, our dogs can enjoy time out from training with you.”

Trainee guide dogs stay with Volunteer Fosterers for around six months. After that, the animals move on to complete the final stages of their guide dog training, where they are matched with someone living with sight loss.

Guide Dogs has been looking for temporary homes for its high-performance pups throughout Cambridgeshire this year, with appeals already launched in Yaxley, Hampton and Wisbech. The charity is hoping the response of residents in Whittlesey will echo those seen elsewhere in the region.

Anika added: “If you’re from Whittlesey and think you could help us, please do get in touch.”