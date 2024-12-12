Appeal for 100 birthday cards for two special Peterborough ladies marking milestone birthdays this Christmas

Elsie Wilkins & Christine Elderkin will have special celebrations over the coming weeks

A heartwarming appeal to make two milestone birthdays even more special for two Peterborough ladies has been issued.

Elsie Wilkins and Christine Elderkin – who are residents at the Clayburn Court care home in Hampton – have their birthdays in the coming weeks, and staff at the home are determined to make their days as magical as they possibly can.

Christine will turn 100 on December 23, while Elsie – possibly the oldest person in Peterborough – will celebrate her 104th birthday on January 7.

In a bid to make the special days as remarkable as possible, staff have started an appeal to get as many birthday cards sent to the two ladies as possible.

Genia Haylock, activities co-ordinator at the home, said both days would be celebrated by everyone at the home.

She said: “We had a gentleman, Trevor, who turned 100 not too long ago, and he got so many cards – we thought it would be nice to do for Christine and Elsie.

"It really does put a smile on everyone’s faces when it happens.

"We know their families will be coming on the day, and we will do a buffet spread for them as well.

"Christine will get a card from the King this year. Elsie got a card from The Queen when she turned 100 a few years ago.

"We will contact local schools and businesses to try and get as many cards as possible – and it would be lovely if others sent them too!”

Anyone who wishes to send cards for the special birthdays can either post them, or drop them off at reception, at:

Clayburn Court,

Clayburn Road,

Hampton Vale,

Peterborough,

PE7 8LB

Major events of 1924

Christine was born at the end of 1924 – a year that saw huge changes across the globe.

Ramsay MacDonald became the first Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in January – but a general election later in the year is won by the Conservative Party under Stanley Baldwin.

The first ever Winter Olympics were held in France, with the Summer Olympics being held in Paris, with Great Britain winning a number of medals in both games.

The first Shipping Forecast (then known as Weather Shipping) was issued by The Met Office, and the first crossword was published in a British newspaper – in the Sunday Express.

Mayor events of 1921

Elsie was born at the very start of 1921 – another year with big news events.

The British Legion holds the first official Poppy Day on November 11, and the first recorded public performance of the illusion of "sawing a woman in half" is given by stage magician P. T. Selbit.

Police patrol London on motorcycles for the first time – and the first car tax discs were introduced.

Australia completed the first whitewash of the touring England team in the Ashes, and the Chanel No. 5 perfume was launched by Coco Chanel.