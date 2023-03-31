Appeal after rabbits Gordon and Alfie abandoned in Peterborough street

The RSPCA is caring for two rabbits which were found under a bramble bush in Peterborough.

The two rabbits had been found running loose and bowls of food and water had also been left with them under the bush which was opposite a basketball court on Manton Road, Peterborough.

A kind-hearted member of the public found the rabbits on March 4 and kept them safe and reported the incident on social media - but after no owner came forward they contacted the RSPCA and the rabbits were collected by Animal Rescue Officer David Allen.

Gordon and Alfie were found abandoned in a city street

He said: “It was really lucky that these poor rabbits were found and we are grateful to the member of the public who kept them safe until we collected them and took them to a vet to be checked over.

“They are both young male adults and one is brown and grey the other black in colour they were both quite timid and it is likely they had not had much handling. One rabbit has a bit of broken tissue in one of his eyes.

“They are now in RSPCA care at Blackberry Animal Centre and staff have called them Gordon and Alfie. Gordon is now ready for rehoming and anyone interested in offering him a home is urged to visit his find a pet page - Alfie should be available soon as well.

“It’s really sad that someone appears to have just left them - neither of them were microchipped - posters were put up in the location they were found.

“No matter what the reason, abandoning an animal alone and in a situation like this is never okay. There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

"If someone is struggling to cope, there are lots of charities who could help and we would urge you to ask for help.

