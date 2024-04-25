ANZAC Day: Peterborough pupils stand alongside veterans to pay tribute to 'Lonely Anzac' Sgt Thomas Hunter

School pupils and veterans stood side by side to remember the sacrifice of Sgt Thomas Hunter – and other service men and women from the other side of the world – who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today.

The annual ANZAC Day service was held at Broadway Cemetery, at the graveside of Australian Sgt Hunter, who is known as the Lonely ANZAC. Sgt Hunter died in Peterborough after being fatally wounded in battle. Following his death, a funeral service attended by scores of people was held in the city, and his sacrifice is remembered every year on ANZAC Day.

At this year’s service, Year 7 pupils from Jack Hunt School gave readings and laid poppy wreaths, created from paper, that were made during their class.

Riku Ozawa, a pupil at the school, said: “If we don’t remember, then the future generations won’t remember, and over time people will get forgotten – and when people get forgotten then all the sacrifices these people have made, they die, they fought for us – if they were forgotten, then there was no point.”

Major Elizabeth Kelderman, from the Australian Army, also laid a poppy wreath at the service, while civic dignitaries including Mayor of Peterborough cllr Nick Sandford also laid tributes..

Major Kelderman said: “ANZAC Day gives, not only Australians and New Zealanders, but our allies and our friends and family from all over the world an opportunity to take a moment and think and pay respect for the people who lost their lives or who were wounded in conflicts – war time, and peacetime with humanitarian efforts.

"It is also to take a moment to think about their family and friends who were heavily impacted.”

Major Kelderman said she had been welcomed to Peterborough for the service, saying: “I have been welcomed into this community, and to hear that our soldiers who were so far away from home were embraced and supported, especially in some of the most difficult times at the end of their lives. It really tells us that it is not just Australia and New Zealand, it is nations all over the world that uphold the ANZAC spirit.”

Stephen Bell (84), who was born in Lincoln Road but moved to Australia, proudly wore his father, Dr Alexander Bell’s medals to the service, as he attended the service during a trip to see family in the UK.

He said he had timed the trip to Peterborough specifically to attend the service, saying: “We chose to be in Peterborough so we could be at this ceremony.

"You can find out about it (the Peterborough ANZAC service) online. When I say to someone we are going to the ceremony, those that do know about it really appreciate what is being done here, and I am sure my dad would have been very pleased to see it as well.”

1 . ANZAC Day service Major Elizabeth Kelderman lays a wreath on behalf of the Australian Army Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . ANZAC Day service Jack Hunt pupils laying wreaths Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . ANZAC Day service Royal British Legion standard bearers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . ANZAC Day service Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford lays a wreath Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales