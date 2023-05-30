‘Music legends’ wow fans at ‘great community event’ over Bank Holiday weekend

Werrington residents and visitors to the PE4 postcode found themselves rubbing shoulders with music legends over the Bank Holiday weekend.

That’s right, on May 27 and 28, the annual Werrington Scarecrow Trail returned to the streets of PE4, with this year’s theme being ‘Rock, Pop and Musicals.’

Always game to get involved, the good people of Werrington heeded the call with gusto, creating a host of effigies to gamely celebrate all things musical. Madonna, Kate Bush and Geri Halliwell all dazzled in the balmy Bank Holiday sunshine, as did Elton John, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison. Even the Fab Four: John, Paul, George and Ringo, made an appearance.

Scarecrows representing The Sound of Music, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Joseph and The Technicolour Dreamcoat also popped up to soak up some rays.

Organiser Jane Squirrel described the “great community event” as “a well-supported, with well over a thousand people taking part.”

She also believed the festivities benefitted from the fine weather: “it was perfect she said,” “not too hot; not too cold.”

This was the fourth time the event has been held. Last year’s theme was The Jubilee, while previous years’ scarecrows had been fashioned in honour of ‘Heroes and Heroines’ and ‘Film and TV’.

Those following the trail needed to buy a £1 trail map from The Green each day. This enabled participants to hunt down all 20 scarecrows in the area, each of which had a clue to solve. All correctly completed trail maps were entered into a prize draw, with prizes kindly donated by The Blue Bell and The Frothblowers micropub (both in Werrington) going to the winners.

Replete with fab weather and boasting a fun, family-friendly vibe, the event was a huge success.

"Everybody who came really enjoyed themselves,” Jane said, “and they really appreciated how much effort had been put in.”

The event was made possible thanks to support from local benefactors: The Blue Bell, The Frothblowers, Insurewise, Werrington Community Association, Sycamore Mini, Cool Katz Crafts, Mead Planning & Design, The Sweet Girl and Moor Farm.

1 . Werrington Show 2022 Jubilee Scarecrow Trail. The Queen's balcony a the McCulloch house Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Werrington Show 2023 Scarecrow Trail. Susan Parry looking and the Phantom scarecrow. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Werrington Show 2023 Scarecrow Trail. Neil and Wendy McCulloch with their Chitty Chitty Bang Bang scarecrow. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Werrington Show 2023 Scarecrow Trail. Carole and Amy Harrold with Amelia Buckley (8) with their Wizard of Oz display. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales