Castor Village Show at The Church of St Kyneburgha on Saturday (August 27). Val Grys with her floral display

Annual Castor Village Show returns to Church of St Kyneburgha showcasing homegrown flowers and vegetables

Flower arrangements, vegetables, jams and pickled onions were all judged at the show on Saturday (August 27)

By Adam Barker
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:24 pm

The annual Castor Village Show took place at the Church of St Kyneburgha, in Castor, over the bank holiday weekend.

Residents were invited to showcase their flower arrangements, homegrown vegetables, homemade jams and jars of pickled onions at the show on Saturday (August 27).

The efforts of residents were judged by reverend David Ridgeway, of the Church of St Kyneburgha, in the morning, before the residents were welcomed into the church to view everything on display.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best pictures from the event:

Castor Village Show

Linda Cookwith her floral display

Photo: David Lowndes

Castor Village Show

Jim Osborne judging

Photo: David Lowndes

Castor Village Show

Revd. David Ridgeway looking at exhibits

Photo: David Lowndes

Castor Village Show

Robin Wells with his jar of onions

Photo: David Lowndes

