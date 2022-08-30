The annual Castor Village Show took place at the Church of St Kyneburgha, in Castor, over the bank holiday weekend.

Residents were invited to showcase their flower arrangements, homegrown vegetables, homemade jams and jars of pickled onions at the show on Saturday (August 27).

The efforts of residents were judged by reverend David Ridgeway, of the Church of St Kyneburgha, in the morning, before the residents were welcomed into the church to view everything on display.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best pictures from the event:

1. Castor Village Show Linda Cookwith her floral display Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Castor Village Show Jim Osborne judging Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Castor Village Show Revd. David Ridgeway looking at exhibits Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Castor Village Show Robin Wells with his jar of onions Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales