Anna's Hope 5km fun run in pictures: Young and old enjoy run in the Peterborough sun

Families took part in 5km run through city centre

Young and old runners took part in a spectacular 5km fun run in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

The Anna’s Hope Fun Run was part of the activities taking place in association with the Great Eastern Run, and more than 700 people took part in the event.

Some parents ran alongside small children, raising money for charities – either Anna’s Hope, the local charity that supports children and their families who have brain tumours – or other good causes close to their hearts.

A colourful warm up was held at the Embankment before the run started, and crowds gathered during the race to cheer on loved ones.

