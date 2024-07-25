Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

League Against Cruel Sports uses mobile digital advertising billboard to highlight concerns around illegal fox hunting

Members of an animal welfare campaign group toured Peterborough last week in a bid to raise awareness of issues surrounding ongoing illegal fox hunting.

The League Against Cruel Sports spent July 17 visiting city landmarks with a mobile digital advertising billboard, which showed a film highlighting the brutality of fox hunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with the Cathedral, St John’s Church and Cathedral Square, the organisation also took its billboard and mascot (League Fox) to the East of England Showground, where the Festival of Hounds – formerly known as the Festival of Hunting – was taking place.

League Fox, mascot of the League Against Cruel Sports, at Peterborough Cathedral on July 17.

Emma Judd, the League’s head of campaigns, believes that, while name of the festival has changed, the focus of the event (which incorporates the historic Peterborough Royal Foxhound Show) remains much the same:

“Rebranding the event as the Festival of Hounds is simply a tawdry PR exercise designed to put a respectable face on animal cruelty,” she said.

The League’s film relayed the sounds of hounds closing in on a fox in the hope it would highlight the scale of cruelty to wildlife, and to the hounds that were being celebrated at the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma believes people need to more aware of the fact it is often the hounds themselves that end up suffering.

Supporters of the Festival of Hounds describe the event as “a wonderful celebration of rural life."

“Every season the League receives hundreds of reports relating to suspected illegal hunting, as well as reports of hounds being killed and injured during this so-called sport.”

Emma insisted it is “time for change.”

“Nearly 20 years after the original fox hunting ban, we are calling on the Peterborough public to sign our petition and support our campaign to strengthen hunting laws so this sport is properly banned for good.”

Supporters of the Festival of Hounds described the event as “a wonderful celebration of rural life which draws in thousands of people, including many families, from across the UK every year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers maintain the aim of the event is to showcase various packs of hounds and celebrate hundreds of years of pedigrees, and to celebrate equestrian activity, which includes inter-hunt relays.