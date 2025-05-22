Anglian Water update on if there will be a hosepipe ban after dry spring in Peterborough

Residents given top water saving tips as summer approaches

With the incredibly dry May Peterborough has been having, gardeners across the city will be nervously hoping for a bit of rain soon.

However, Anglian Water has some good news – in that there are no plans for a hosepipe ban this summer, following a very wet 2024.

Reservoirs are about 90 per cent full, meaning there is plenty of water – but all residents are being encouraged to do their bit to save even more this summer.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We currently have no plans for a hosepipe ban this summer, following a wet start to last winter and plenty of rain the year before. However, we can all do our bit to reduce how much we use, so we can manage demand for water when the weather heats up. For our part, we're best in class at finding and fixing leaks quickly, and by the end of the decade, all of our customers will have smart meters in their homes so they can keep an eye on how much water they use too, as well as manage their bill.

“But it's never too soon to start being water-wise, so we have a number of water-saving tips for our customers ahead of the summer months:

“Leave a jug of tap water in the fridge to cool down rather than running the tap until it's cold. Make sure you stay safe and hydrated in the heat.

“If you’ve already filled the paddling pool for the day, don’t empty it! You can save loads on your water bill by using gentle disinfectant tablets that keep the paddling pool water fresh for days of use and fun with the kids. If you can’t save the paddling pool for another day, make sure you reuse the water to wash the dog, the car or water the flower beds, before reaching for the hose.

“Learn to love your brown lawn – leave the sprinkler in the shed this summer. Grass is extremely hard to kill. Your lawn will soon bounce back and be vibrant and green again once the rain comes

“Use your bath or washing up water to top up your water butt to use on your plants.

“Cutting showers to just 5 minutes a day can help save each household an approximate 28,000 litres of water and over £100 in energy and water every year.”