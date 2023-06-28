Anglian Water could increase bills by 15 per cent in bid to deal with climate change

Anglian Water could increase bills by up to 15 per cent by the end of the decade, it has been revealed.

This morning, there were national reports that some water companies could hike bills by up to 40 per cent – and while Anglian Water have said they are not planning a rise of that much, a 15 per cent rise could see bills increase 20p per day.

Under a process run by water regulator Ofwat, England’s water firms have been asked to submit plans by October to tackle pollution from sewage, which include improving storm overflows discharging in or near designated bathing spots and improving 75% of overflows discharging to high-priority nature sites.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will raise the issue of bill hikes at a meeting today with Ofwat.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are currently consulting with our customers on our business plans from 2025 -2030. These proposals might mean bills rise gradually by between 11 - 15%, the equivalent of 15 to 20p a day, by the end of the decade, to allow us to invest in the things that are important to our customers and our region, like secure water supplies and infrastructure that protects the environment, and building resilience for the long term against a changing climate.

“These proposals will need to be scrutinised by our regulators and no final decision has been made yet. We are very clear however, that continuing to support our most vulnerable customers will be a top priority.”

Anglian Water said that over the past 30 years, ignoring the impact of inflation, their bills had gone up by just 10 per cent, compared to 46 per cent for the rest of the industry.

They have also said that between 2020 and 2025, they are spending £220 million on reducing ‘storm spills,’ and £800 million help protect and improve the environment.