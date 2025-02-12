Anglian Water completes £1.8 million project to reduce flooding in Peterborough

The project has installed a new underground tank that will be able to install more rain water.

Anglian Water has completed a £1.8m project to help prevent flooding in Peterborough.

The work began in June 2024 and included installing an underground tank, as well as new sewer pipes, and completing upgrades to the pumping station on Wessex Close in Stanground.

The new tank off Celta Road in Fletton is able to hold up to 150,000 litres of water during heavy rainfall.

Anglian Water repairs on Celta Road.

This will help to prevent flooding by temporarily storing the stormwater until it’s safe to transfer to Peterborough’s Water Recycling Centre (WRC) where it'll be treated and safely returned to the environment.

Chloe Bailey, Customer Co-ordinator for the project, said: “We’re really pleased to have completed this important work - it’s all about protecting homes and local green spaces from flooding.

“With storms becoming more intense, it’s vital that we take steps to prepare our infrastructure for the future. We’d like to thank residents in Peterborough for their patience while we carried out this essential work.”

Anglian Water has also been working on other upgrades across Peterborough - including installing smart water meters, laying new water pipes for homes in Great Haddon and investing £11.6million in Peterborough’s WRC.

The improvements at the WRC included the installation of two large stormwater tanks, which will be able to hold nearly enough water to fill eight Olympic sized swimming pools – protecting the environment even further.

In December, Anglian Water announced its investment plans for the next five years, with £694 million allocated for projects in Cambridgeshire between 2025-2030.