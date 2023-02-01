Water bills are set to rise in Peterborough by more than 10 per cent in April, Anglian Water have confirmed.

From April 1, the average bill will increase by 10.7 per cent – meaning residents will be paying around £1.35 per day.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said the bills were increasing due to a range of factors.

Anglian Water are planning to increase bills in the spring

The spokesperson said: “The change in how much customers will pay on their bills this year is being driven by factors including rising inflation rates and because we’re investing more in the things that are important to our customers and our region, as we plan for the future. This includes measures to secure water supplies and infrastructure that protects the environment, whilst connecting communities to new sources of water to build resilience for the long term.

"Despite these ongoing investments and the significant expansion of customer support, bills will continue to sit at around £1.35 per day on average.

“We know that it continues to be a challenging time for many of our customers. That’s why we are going further than any of our peers to help those customers struggling with the cost of living, having launched our largest ever package of support of £135 million in November. This will help 330,000 customers pay their bills and access additional financial support over the course of 2023.”