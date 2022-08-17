The new Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) Peterborough, located on the Embankment off Bishop’s Road, will open its doors next month.

The university is the “largest new educational institution in the country”, according to ARU Peterborough’s principal Ross Renton, and will welcome students into its city centre campus from September 12 this year.

Work on the £30 million university began in December 2020, and the Peterborough Telegraph had the opportunity for an exclusive first look inside.

ARU Peterborough has said that it will have a clearer understanding of the number of students who will be starting in September after A-Level results day this Thursday (August 18) and the annual clearing period (July 5 to October 18).

This newspaper reported earlier this year that it expects to have 5,000 students studying at the university by 2025, and 12,500 by 2030.

The university has said that 47 per cent of current applicants for the upcoming academic year are from ‘PE postcodes’ – and predicts that approximately 50 per cent of its student body will be made up of mature students, over the age of 21.

It is expected to create 170 university jobs, and 300 supply chain jobs, over the first five years.

Here is a first look inside of Peterborough’s new university:

1. ARU Peterborough First look at the new ARU Peterborough building at Bishop's Road Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

