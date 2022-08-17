Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Ross Renton with his Vice Principals Dr Lucy Jones and Jamie Jones.

Walking into the new ARU Peterborough building it is obvious that this is a university created with a new way of thinking.

Dubbed the ‘most exciting thing happening in education the UK right now’ – principal Ross Renton, and his staff, have designed the university teaching building and its curriculum with the community firmly in mind.

The new university will open its doors to its first students on September 12, offering full degree courses, degree apprenticeships and vocational courses.

The Wirrina Cafe, that will be open to the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the applications, 47 percent have been received from prospective students with a PE postcode, provided many with an opportunity to study in their home town for the first time.

Ukrainian students will also be offered the chance to study for the same fees as UK students.

The most striking features of the site include a new 2,900 square metre teaching building with a “cathedral terrace” overlooking what will be hedgehog-friendly landscaped gardens, extensive practical laboratories, classrooms all set up for small group learning and big open windows, letting in light right throughout the building.

Staff said they are proud to have produced “pandemic-learned” building set up to allow spaces for virtual collaboration with other students and professionals from across the world.

The Cathedral Terrace.

Community ethos

"Permeability is built into our ethos” Professor Renton said. “We are different in that we are embedded into our community.

"There are no blinds, we want people to see what is happening and if members of the community want to walk in and ask questions, then somebody will invite them in and answer them. There is also our Wirrina Cafe that will be open to everyone in the community.

"The students have been involved in the process of the creation of the courses and we have been working with youth council, Peterborough Citizens, the cathedral and I attended the city’s Diwali celebrations and many more all along the way. Collaboration between business and between students is so important and is what I’m really excited about.

The exterior of the new ARU Peterborough teaching building.

"We will even have a student representative on our governing body; some of my best times are when students have been challenging me. This university will change lives."

There are no barriers requiring university swipe cards, no big blinds shutting out the public and beyond the building’s 140-seat lecture theatre are seating areas and practical labs set up for collaborative working.

The university will combine theoretical learning at home with in-person practical learning on-site with live briefs to really immerse students in their courses.

Even staff from all disciplines will mix together in one staff area – rather than separate departments as is normal in most other universities.

This has helped midwifery staff already develop close bonds with engineers over plans for new scanning technology.

University bosses say industry professionals will come in and pose real life problems to students and involve them in the process of finding solutions.

The same industry professionals that have helped to design the courses to make sure students graduate with skills directly relevant to the workplace.

‘We don’t want to upskill people just for them to leave’

The ultimate aim is to up-skill the city’s workforce and provide skilled workers vital industries are crying out for.

Biomedical science students will get hands-on experience with animatronic dolls that can even simulate the smell of a sick person, midwifery students will have to help deliver 40 babies before becoming certified; all in an environment simulated to be as close to being in a real hospital as possible.

CPCA Business Board member Al Kingsley said: “The old saying is that to get on is to get out (of Peterborough) and we want to change that. We don’t want to upskill people just for them to leave.

"Knowing the jobs are here will also make people aspire to work for them.

“As a Combined Authority, our aim is to create new jobs and businesses and in that way our ethos is perfectly aligned with this new university."

The authority has supported phase one of the development with an investment of £13.7m and has been instrumental in over 300 companies collaborating with the university to design the curriculum and offer employment opportunities to students.