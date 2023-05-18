Anglia Components of Wisbech has been named as 'one of the best place to work' by the Sunday Times

An electronic components supplier has been named as one of the ‘best places to work’ in a national awards.

Anglia Components, based in Sandall Road, Wisbech, and which employs about 150 people, has secured the accolade in the inaugural Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards 2023.

Steve Rawlins, chief executive of Anglia Components, said: “We’re delighted to receive this award from the Sunday Times.

“Our staff are at the heart of Anglia’s success, and we’ve long believed in recognising this.

“We already offer a paid-for Christmas party, employee barbecues, champagne for special birthdays, flowers for births and a house move day.

“This year, in recognition of Anglia’s 50-year anniversary, we increased holidays to 27 days and gave our employees every Friday afternoon off.

He added: “Even though these measures reduce total working hours, all staff remain on the same pay.

“We have always been a caring employer and this award recognises the significant commitment that Anglia makes to its staff wellbeing."

Anglia was recognised in the ‘Medium Organisation’ category with 100-249 employees, achieving a 70 per cent overall engagement score based on responses from more than 50 per cent of employees across categories including empowerment, wellbeing, information sharing and instilling pride.

Last year Anglia Components was placed 42nd out of 70 companies in the Sunday Times Profit Track Covid-19 league table after seeing profits soar by more than 62 per cent over three years to £7.1 million.

