News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Anglia Components praised as a 'best place to work' in Sunday Times awards

​Firm has reduced working hours but pay is the same

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 18th May 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Anglia Components of Wisbech has been named as 'one of the best place to work' by the Sunday TimesAnglia Components of Wisbech has been named as 'one of the best place to work' by the Sunday Times
Anglia Components of Wisbech has been named as 'one of the best place to work' by the Sunday Times

An electronic components supplier has been named as one of the ‘best places to work’ in a national awards.

Anglia Components, based in Sandall Road, Wisbech, and which employs about 150 people, has secured the accolade in the inaugural Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Rawlins, chief executive of Anglia Components, said: “We’re delighted to receive this award from the Sunday Times.

“Our staff are at the heart of Anglia’s success, and we’ve long believed in recognising this.

Most Popular

“We already offer a paid-for Christmas party, employee barbecues, champagne for special birthdays, flowers for births and a house move day.

“This year, in recognition of Anglia’s 50-year anniversary, we increased holidays to 27 days and gave our employees every Friday afternoon off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Even though these measures reduce total working hours, all staff remain on the same pay.

“We have always been a caring employer and this award recognises the significant commitment that Anglia makes to its staff wellbeing."

Anglia was recognised in the ‘Medium Organisation’ category with 100-249 employees, achieving a 70 per cent overall engagement score based on responses from more than 50 per cent of employees across categories including empowerment, wellbeing, information sharing and instilling pride.

Last year Anglia Components was placed 42nd out of 70 companies in the Sunday Times Profit Track Covid-19 league table after seeing profits soar by more than 62 per cent over three years to £7.1 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Components supplier is one of fastest growing profit makers