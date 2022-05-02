Anglers netted an impressive £4,000 for Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Cancer Research UK at a charity fishing match.

The five and a half hour sell-out match, held at Ferry Meadows on April 17 was attended by 72 keen anglers – with some driving from as far afield as Telford.

On the opening match of the year competitors caught over an impressive 1,362 pounds of fish – mostly bream which were all returned to the lake – to raise a striking £4,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Conley, winner of the Peterborough and District Angling Association Charity Shield for 2020, a charity match on Ferry Meadows which hooked thousands of pounds for charity including Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Shaun Conley reeled in over 136 pounds of bream to win the coveted Charity Shield on the day.

Rob Harris, Chairman of the Peterborough and District Angling Association said he was delighted with the impressive haul – both in terms of pounds of fish caught and pounds raised for charity.

He said: “The competition went really well and we had a full turn out – we couldn’t have fitted more people onto Ferry Meadows if we tried!

“In terms of fishing it could not have been much better either. It was a warm, windy day and not too bright which is good for fishing. The results were phenomenal and people were very generous with their donations and the great list of prizes donated for our charity raffle.”

“On behalf of the committee I would like to thank everyone who offered prizes for the raffle and prize draw, everyone who helped on the day and everyone who donated to our chosen charities to make the day such a success.”

The Peterborough and District Angling Association charity match takes place most years and has hooked thousands of pounds for charities and causes close to the hearts of committee members.

Rob added, “We raise funds at our charity match by anglers donating and the association donating twice our fees to our named charities. We also run a charity prize draw. We’re absolutely thrilled to have raised such a great amount this year for our chosen charities.

“We wanted to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as it is such a good cause and close to home. A lot of people in Peterborough will have known someone who has been supported by Sue Ryder.”

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We’d like to thank all the competitors for casting off for our cause and huge thanks to the committee for supporting us. The vital funds raised will help to ensure the compassionate care we give can continue – making room for the things that matter and filling families’ final days with love.”

Peterborough and District Angling Association currently has over 1,000 members and fishes at Ferry Meadows, which is one of the best Bream fishing venues in Britain with matches held most Sundays. The Association also fishes on the River Nene through Peterborough and areas of the River Welland around Spalding.

To find out more about joining visit www.fishinginpeterborough.co.uk