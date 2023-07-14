Anger as vandals and thieves target graves at Fletton Cemetery in Peterborough

Families of people buried at Fletton Cemetery have spoken of their anger after thieves and vandals struck at the site.

A number of memorials to loved ones have been damaged, or had items stolen from them in recent days.

Similar problems were reported at the cemetery last year.

Statues were stolen from the graveside. Inset: Antonetta and mum Maria. Photos: Antonetta Kaye

Now Peterborough City Council is reviewing security at the site.

Antonetta Kaye’s mum, Maria Natola, has her grave at the cemetery,, and at the weekend bronze statuettes were stolen from the graveside.

Antonetta said: “I was notified by a close family friend on Saturday (July 8) that my mother’s grave had been vandalised and her two bronze statues had been stolen.

"As you can imagine, my emotions went from utter shock, my stomach turned, and I felt physically sick to think that my late mother had been abused in this outrageous way.

"My feeling is now of anger and disbelief that anyone could stoop so low.”

Antonetta said she had heard from others who have had similar experiences this week.

She said: “My friend’s father’s grave had also been vandalised and statues stolen. His father has only recently died, and they have barely completed the grave. For a young couple of 40, firstly to have lost a father so young and then to have to endure this awful act of vandalism is just so painful for them.

“There have been many other graves that have fallen victim to these heinous and utterly wicked crimes.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said they were looking at measures to increase security.The spokesperson said: “We were advised of these acts of Vandalism last week and immediately sent correspondence to the affected mausoleum owners/contacts to advise them of the incident and requests were made for increased police patrols in the area.

“Following a similar incident last year, a member of the Bereavement Services Management team met with both the police and the CCTV unit to discuss what could be done to improve the security within the cemetery. It was ascertained that the entrance and exit gate to the cemetery could be considered 'weak' points. As a result of this, we invested a large amount of money into installing anti-climb mesh and increasing the height of the gates, in addition to this we had anti climb paint placed on some low points of the fencing.

“Following the recent spate of vandalism, we are reviewing the security options around Fletton Cemetery to see if there is anything further, we can do. In addition to this, although we were advised last year that the option of CCTV being installed was not viable, we are revisiting this option once again to see if there is any newer technology that we can look into.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Crimes have been raised for criminal damage following two separate reports of damage to two graves in Fletton Cemetery, St John’s Road, overnight on Saturday (8 July).

“We are investigating and the local neighbourhood policing team have increased patrols in the evenings.