Yobs vandalise gravestones and steal ornaments from Peterborough cemetery

Police patrols have had to be increased at a Peterborough cemetery after a spate of thefts and vandalism.

Heartbroken families visiting the graves of loved ones at Fletton Cemetery have been left devastated, with 20 reports of thefts of ornaments, and even more of graves being vandalised.

Graves with lanterns and statues are among those which have been targeted by the thieves and vandals.

Fletton Cemetery , where there has been a spate of thefts and vandalism

Advertisement Hide Ad

A city council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the vandalism taking place at Fletton Cemetery, and a number of families affected. It would appear individuals have been gaining access to Fletton cemetery, during closing hours, and are targeting memorials containing statues and lanterns.

“We have met with Police on-site and they have agreed to increase patrols in the area and work to increase security on the cemetery gates has also been approved

“We are working closely with the Police to monitor the situation and taking advice on how to further improve security and deter individuals from committing these crimes in the future.”

Sergeant Sam Tucker, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “We’ve received reports of at least 20 ornaments being stolen from graves at Fletton Cemetery in Fletton Avenue this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to the thefts, damage has also been caused to some of the graves.

“We’re liaising with the council about the issue and we’d encourage anyone who spots suspicious behaviour at the cemetery to contact us.

“If you have information about the thefts please contact us at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/69527/22. Alternatively call 101.”