An ill Peterborough dog, who was due to be put to sleep, has been saved from his fate - with just hours left to spare.

Gandalf, the white bulldog, is scheduled to have life-saving surgery on May 31.

However, the expensive procedure was looking unlikely to go ahead as – despite owner Sharlene Hull’s best fundraising efforts – there was still a shortfall in the cash needed to pay for it.

Sharlene Hull is delighted that - thanks to generous fundraisers - her two-year-old bulldog Gandalf will be able to receive the life-saving surgery he needs.

To her amazement though, a generous benefactor stepped forward to donate a very generous amount (£1,700) to Gandalf’s gofundme page yesterday evening.

The unselfish gesture means Sharlene has managed to exceed her target of £7,000 - just in the nick of time.

An emotional Sharlene was clearly elated: “We’ve hit the mark,” she said: “fantastic!”

The fortuitous update, which Sharlene describes as “brilliant news all-round,” means Gandalf will now be able to receive the surgery he so desperately needs.

Speaking from the vets in Cambridge, a delighted Sharlene told the Peterborough Telegraph:

“He’s been admitted”

“He’s going to have surgery today or tomorrow morning.”

All being well, the surgery will resolve the significant issues Gandalf has with recurring urine infections.

While clearly pleased, the 52-year-old was mindful to keep a degree of caution in mind:

“There’s the anxiety of the surgery; the not knowing,” she said, “but we’ve got to the point where he can have surgery and we can give him a chance in life.”

And what does she think of the mystery benefactor who dug so deep into their pockets?

Sharlene says she and her loyal band of devoted supporters have no idea who the generous individual might be.

“None of us have a clue,” she admitted.

The Wansford resident speculates that the unselfish donor may well have read the moving appeal she made in the Peterborough Telegraph on (May 30) where she said: “Unless we can get somebody to donate a substantial amount; to cover – or even cover just half – of what we still need, then he will have to be put to sleep.”

Regardless of how it may have come to pass, Sharlene is as thankful as can be:

“We’re just so grateful,” she said.