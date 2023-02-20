Ambulance crews in Peterborough have voted to strike as part of a national dispute over pay.

The East of England Ambulance Service, which covers Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as well other neighbouring counties, had been the only trust not to take strike action during the national dispute. But now, Unison have said their members at the trust have voted to take the action. Earlier this month, the GMB Union also said their members working for the trust had voted for strike action.

Dates for any potential strikes have not yet been announced.

‘We understand the strength of feeling’

For the strike ballot, there was a turn out of 57 per cent of Unison members voting, with 85 per cent of those voting for strike action.

Following the announcement, an East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesperson said: “We are aware that members of the Unison union have voted in favour of industrial action over the national issue of pay.

“We understand the strength of feeling behind the concerns colleagues have around this issue and we are committed to working with our unions to improve working lives at our service.”

"East of England Ambulance staff don’t want to stop work”

UNISON Eastern regional secretary Tim Roberts said: “The public must think the Westminster government is living on another planet. They can see how talks in other parts of the UK have lifted the threat of strikes and cannot understand why the prime minister isn’t doing the same.“East of England Ambulance staff don’t want to stop work, and the public wants an NHS capable of delivering quality care. The prime minister must roll up his sleeves, invite the unions into Downing Street and start the genuine pay talks that could end this damaging dispute.”

Staff at another three ambulance services — South Central, West Midlands and East Midlands, — have also voted to take industrial action in the re-ballot by Unison.

They’ve been joined by health workers at NHS Blood and Transplant, Great Ormond Street Hospital, the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool Women’s Hospital and the Bridgewater Community Trust.

Some ambulance workers elsewhere in country to strike next week

Strike action at East Midlands Ambulance Service – who cover Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, among other counties, will take place on Monday, February 20 and Tuesday, February 21.

Military personnel will provide support responding to non-emergency patients during strike action, thus protecting the limited number of ambulances available to attend to the most seriously ill people in the region.

Ben Holdaway, Director of Operations at EMAS said: “We expect the industrial action period next week to be very challenging, and the implementation of military support has always been part of the NHS plans in case of increased and sustained pressure.