A key phase of an ambitious plan to bring an historic train station to Peterborough’s Railworld Wildlife Haven is expected to be completed in about 10 weeks.

Work is under way to take down the Wansford Road station and transport it piece by piece to the popular visitor attraction, located off Oundle Road

Railworld officials say the demolition should be completed in about eight to 10 weeks.

Top, this image shows how the Wansford Road train station will appear once rebuilt at the Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Below, the station before it is taken done.

Railworld and the Nene Valley Railway have jointly launched the project to save the 1867-built station from demolition to make way for the construction of a new dual carriageway linking scheme between the A47 and the A1 at Wansford and Sutton.

Stan Bell, secretary and treasurer of the Wansford Road CIO (Charitable Incorporated Organisation), which has been created especially to focus on the reconstruction of the station, said: “We have set out an ambitious timescale to have the station rebuilt at Railworld by March or April next year – but it could be a bit longer.

"We are currently looking for a contractor to carry out the rebuild of the station.”

Planning permission to relocate the railway station to Railworld was granted by Peterborough City Council last year.

The Wansford Road station, built in brick with a limestone exterior and features a booking office and waiting room and administration office, was built to serve the residents of Wansford.

After its closure in 1929 it was converted into a residence but has been unused for some time.

A document drawn up by Hudson Architects outlining the plans for the building states: “This building is not listed, but its historical importance is clear.

"To avoid the loss of a heritage asset, the building has been gifted to the Wansford Road CIO charity which plans to relocate the building and use it for the purpose of new visitor facilities at their site in Peterborough.