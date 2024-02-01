Ambitious city man who left school without qualifications is beginning biomedical career with help from ARU Peterborough
A Peterborough man who left school without any qualifications has seen his dream career take shape after being accepted on to a biomedical degree course at the city’s university.
Dan Arrowsmith (43) who struggled with dyslexia and left school without any GCSEs, is now working in a biomedical laboratory thanks to his academic studies.
The transformation comes after 22 years spent working in kitchens after being told at school that he should purse a trade instead of aspiring to an academic career.
But after the Covid-19 pandemic undermined the hospitality industry and ended his work as a chef, Dan decided he would ignore that early advice and take on a new challenge.
He enrolled at college to retake his exams passing them with merits and distinctions and then applied to ARU Peterborough to study a biomedical degree.
He said: “I always had an interest in science but because I left school without any qualifications, I never really believed that I could do it.
"I spent 22 years working in kitchens and left after life became difficult.
"I retook and passed my exams and began to explore a career that I found interesting and that I could excel in.
"ARU Peterborough looked ideal as it was right on my doorstep, so I submitted my application and started my journey on a biomedical degree course.”
Dan says he has been able to thrive in the university environment and that tutors have given him support for his dyslexia with the range of modules and resources online allowing him to study at home, away from distraction.
And alongside his academic studies, ARU Peterborough’s links with industry partners have allowed Dan to work part time in a biomedical laboratory, which has enhanced his learning.
He said: “The university got me the job at a local lab and it’s been great to be able to get that hands-on experience with my degree course while also earning some money.
"Even with the academic side of things, I keep surprising myself with how well I’m doing.
"If I look back at where I was when I left school and how I am today, I feel really proud of what I have achieved.”
Dan said: “I feel more prepared for university life now in my 40s than I did when I was 18.
"I’ve had the chance to experience life, work in interesting places and all of that experience has helped me when learning something new.
"It’s never too late to learn or change your career path.”
ARU Peterborough opened in 2022 with the goal of increasing the work skills of local people and helping them into higher paid jobs.
Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “Social mobility is the key to unlocking the full potential of the region and we believe that it can be stimulated by a great education, innovation and research.
"A common misconception about Peterborough is that you have to leave the area in order to progress in life.
"We know that combatting an issue of this magnitude needs an innovative solution and the model we have created at ARU Peterborough is designed to change this mindset and retain the individuals who live in our community and can positively contribute to our economy.”