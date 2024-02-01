Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough man who left school without any qualifications has seen his dream career take shape after being accepted on to a biomedical degree course at the city’s university.

Dan Arrowsmith (43) who struggled with dyslexia and left school without any GCSEs, is now working in a biomedical laboratory thanks to his academic studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transformation comes after 22 years spent working in kitchens after being told at school that he should purse a trade instead of aspiring to an academic career.

Dan Arrowsmith (43) who is studying a biomedical degree at ARU Peterborough and also working in a biomedical laboratory.

But after the Covid-19 pandemic undermined the hospitality industry and ended his work as a chef, Dan decided he would ignore that early advice and take on a new challenge.

He enrolled at college to retake his exams passing them with merits and distinctions and then applied to ARU Peterborough to study a biomedical degree.

He said: “I always had an interest in science but because I left school without any qualifications, I never really believed that I could do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spent 22 years working in kitchens and left after life became difficult.

"I retook and passed my exams and began to explore a career that I found interesting and that I could excel in.

"ARU Peterborough looked ideal as it was right on my doorstep, so I submitted my application and started my journey on a biomedical degree course.”

Dan says he has been able to thrive in the university environment and that tutors have given him support for his dyslexia with the range of modules and resources online allowing him to study at home, away from distraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And alongside his academic studies, ARU Peterborough’s links with industry partners have allowed Dan to work part time in a biomedical laboratory, which has enhanced his learning.

He said: “The university got me the job at a local lab and it’s been great to be able to get that hands-on experience with my degree course while also earning some money.

"Even with the academic side of things, I keep surprising myself with how well I’m doing.

"If I look back at where I was when I left school and how I am today, I feel really proud of what I have achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan said: “I feel more prepared for university life now in my 40s than I did when I was 18.

"I’ve had the chance to experience life, work in interesting places and all of that experience has helped me when learning something new.

"It’s never too late to learn or change your career path.”

ARU Peterborough opened in 2022 with the goal of increasing the work skills of local people and helping them into higher paid jobs.

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “Social mobility is the key to unlocking the full potential of the region and we believe that it can be stimulated by a great education, innovation and research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A common misconception about Peterborough is that you have to leave the area in order to progress in life.