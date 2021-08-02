Amazon delivers donation to Peterborough domestic abuse support charity

The Amazon fulfilment centre

Peterborough Women’s Aid provides emotional and practical support to women on a one-to-one and group basis and provides safe temporary accommodation for those experiencing domestic violence.

The donation from the Amazon team was used to purchase tablets and materials to run group work online during COVID-19.

Gareth Davies General Manager at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “We are pleased to make this donation to Peterborough Women’s Aid. The charity’s staff and volunteers provide an important service, offering a safe place for women and their families suffering from domestic abuse.”

Clare Taylor, from Peterborough Women’s Aid, added: “I would like to thank Gareth and his team for this donation. The money will help us continue to provide support for those suffering from domestic violence.”

The charity received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations is one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.