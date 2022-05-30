'Amazing experience': Girl, 8, surprised with visit to air ambulance base to complete charity fundraiser

Hannah testing out the best seat in the house, inside the helicopter.

An eight-year-old girl from Stamford, who has always wanted to be a paramedic, has raised hundreds of pounds for Magpas Air Ambulance.

Ever since Magpas Air Ambulance paramedic Thomas Giddings began visiting her school to speak about his work, she discovered a love for its flying medics.

Hannah is now one of Magpas’ biggest fans and this month has taken part in the organisation’s virtual fundraising challenge: Run a Mile a Day in May every day after school with her mum, Jacqui Trayford.

Hannah learning how to use an ultrasound machine

Little did Hannah know, Jacqui, Thomas and Hannah’s schoolteacher Mrs Giddings (who is Thomas’ mum) had a surprise for her on May 27.

Instead of completing her daily mile run around her town as usual, Hannah was driven to the Magpas Air Ambulance base to run round the helicopter—alongside Thomas in his full kit.

As they arrived, Hannah was overwhelmed with excitement and the pair then set off on their mile-long run so she could tick another day off of her challenge.

‘Amazing experience’

Thomas, who joined Magpas Air Ambulance as a Critical Care Paramedic earlier this year, said: “It was amazing for Hannah to come to the base, meet the team and see how it all operates.

"One day she wants to be the paramedic in the orange suit, ready to save lives. It was also so humbling to hear about how much she’s raised for the service already [almost £600] and it inspires me to keep working hard.”

Jacqui, Hannah’s mum, added: “It’s been such an amazing experience to be able to see the base and learn about the helicopter, rapid response vehicles and equipment Magpas Air Ambulance use.

"It’s fantastic to see what the money Hannah’s been raising will the help the service to buy—from small pieces of equipment to lifesaving medication.

“And for Hannah to come to the end of her challenge and run a mile with Thomas in this location has been an absolute dream come true for her.”

The medical team saves lives and keeps families together by bringing advanced medical care usually only available in a hospital, directly to their patients’ sides at the scene of incidents when every second counts.