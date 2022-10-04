Great Eastern Run 2018

A new route will be used for the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough later this month, giving competitors a better chance to run a personal best.

The half marathon will see runners jogging round city streets on Sunday, October 16.

The race has not been held for a number of years, with the event cancelled in 2021 and 2020 due to COVID, and in 2019 due to a security alert.

This year’s course will be slightly different to previous years – with the start finish line moving from the Embankment to near-by Bishop’s Road.

Runners will then head along Cowgate, before turning into Cathedral Square – the first time the city centre has been used on the course for a number of years.

Athletes will then turn to run up Broadway before running round the edge of Central Park.

The route then heads up Park Road and Fulbridge Road, before crossing the Soke Parkway and heading towards Werrington. The course then loops back towards the city centre, ending on Bishops Road.

A spokesman for organisers Good Running Events said; “The amendments we made for the 2022 route was to improve the overall experience for the runners - ensuring that there is a road based start and finish line for this year onwards - to give the best chance for runners sprinting for a new PB, as well as retaining Embankment as the main Event Village area.

"The run also passes a new route through Cathedral Square this year, as well as through Central Park on it's way back to the finish for an improved route.”

For more information about the Great Eastern Run visit https://www.greateastern.run/

Road Closures during the race – all roads to be re-opened by 2pm

A47 Junction 19 A47 – closed at 7am.

A15 Bourges Bvd Southbound Between Rivergate roundabout and Queensgate roundabout – closed at 5am (enforced closure from 8.30am).

Amberley Slope (Entire Length) – closed at 7am (enforced closure from 10am).

Arundel Road Between Mountseven Ave and Corfe Ave – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 10am)

Bishops Road Between Rivergate roundabout and South Street – closed at 5am

Broadway Between Long Causeway and Park Crescent – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 8:30am)

Central Park Parks Department – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 8:30am)

Church Street Werrington Between Amberley Slope and Lincoln Road – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 10am)

Church Street Between Cowgate and Bridge Street – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 8:30am)

Corfe Ave Entire Length – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 10am)

Cowgate Entire Length – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 8:30am)

Croyland Road Entire Length – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 10am)

Davids Lane Between Lincoln Road and Goodwin Walk – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 10am)

Dogsthorpe Road Between Park Road and Lawn Avenue – closed at 7am (enforced closure at 10am)

Eastfield Lane Between Princes Gardens and Boongate – closed 7am (enforced closure 8:30am)

Fulbridge Road Between Goodwin Walk and Hallfields Road – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Goodwin Walk Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Gunthorpe Road Between Fulbridge Road and Malvern Road – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Halfields Lane Between Malvern Road and Holland Avenue – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Holland Ave Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Lawn Ave Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Lincoln Road Between Church Street and Davids Way – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Long Causeway Between Church Street and Broadway – closed 7am (enforced closure 8:30am)

Malvern Road Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Mountseven Ave Between Croyland Road and Arundel Road – closed 7am (10am)

Park Crescent Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Park Road Between Park Crescent and Dogthorpe Road – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Paston Ridings Between Topmoor Way and Hallfields Lane – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Princes Gate Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 8:30am)

Princes Gardens Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 8:30am)

St Johns Street Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 8:30am)

St Pauls Road Between Lawn Ave and Fulbridge Road – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

Topmoor Way Entire Length – closed 7am (enforced closure 10am)

