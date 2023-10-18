All you need to know about how Peterborough families will receive supermarket vouchers this half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eligible families in Peterborough will again be receiving supermarket vouchers for the October half-term school holiday.

Vouchers to the value to £10 will be sent automatically to eligible families using school data and information held by the city council.

Councillor Jackie Allen, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services and Education, said: “We are fully committed to helping families in need of support so I am extremely pleased that we are once again able to issue these vital vouchers.

Families will receive the vouchers this weekend

“I would urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but not already signed up to please consider doing so, as the vouchers have helped thousands of families across the city.”

Who is eligible?

Those eligible for the vouchers will be pupils who meet the following criteria:

Early Years Pupil Premium

Children eligible for income related funded two-year-old education.

Eligible for income-related Free School Meals

Students eligible for 16+ bursary.

In total 19,489 vouchers will be issued, totalling over £194,890.

Council urges families to check to see if they are eligible

The city council is urging families to check whether they may be eligible for free school meals during term time, which in turn would make them eligible for supermarket vouchers in the holidays.

Families currently paying for school meals would save around £450 a year for each primary school child if they were entitled to free school meals. Providing free school meals can add up to £2,000 a year in Government funding to a school’s budget. Information about free school meals and how to apply can be found on the council website – all that is required are basic details and a national insurance number.

The October half term voucher will be issued by the end of the day on Saturday 21 October. The voucher will be sent by email and/or text to the nominated parent or carer. The voucher must be claimed by Friday 1 December.

Only those families which are eligible for free school meals and have applied will receive the vouchers. If you think you might qualify and could be saving money, please apply via www.peterborough.gov.uk