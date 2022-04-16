1. MOT mystery for Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

This Scooby Doo Mystery Machine was spotted on the roads by officers this week. Officers took to Twitter and said "the vehicle's MOT was also a mystery - but unfortunately the driver didn't have a Scooby. The driver would've got away with it - if it wasn't for those meddling officers." Mystery solved: driver reported.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit