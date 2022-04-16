Here is a compiled list of vehicles stopped by police in and around Peterborough this week.

All the drivers stopped this week by Peterborough's police force - including a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

All the drivers were pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

By Adam Barker
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 5:00 am

Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit, which covers the Peterborough area, have been kept busy this week.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of images taken by police officers in the region.

Incidents include the mystery of a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine's M.O.T, a pursuit of a stolen vehicle and an abnormal load.

1. MOT mystery for Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

This Scooby Doo Mystery Machine was spotted on the roads by officers this week. Officers took to Twitter and said "the vehicle's MOT was also a mystery - but unfortunately the driver didn't have a Scooby. The driver would've got away with it - if it wasn't for those meddling officers." Mystery solved: driver reported.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

2. Pursuit of stolen vehicle

This stolen vehicle was successfully located and stopped by officers during a pursuit using 'specialist pre-emptive police tactics'. The vehicle was recovered and one arrest made.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

3. Driver arrested

The driver of this vehicle was unable to maintain a constant speed, remain in his lane and failed to react to advance signage for lane closures on the M1 - almost taking out a section of cones. The driver failed to provide a breath sample at the roadside and was arrested.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

4. Stolen vehicle forensically recovered

Shortly after officers seized an uninsured car in Peterborough, this stolen vehicle was located and forensically recovered. Enquiries are ongoing.

Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

